Here's a Quick Rundown of Season 17 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette has a new leading lady for 2021, and of course fans of the show that makes a mockery of love and human emotion for Nielsen ratings want to know everything there is to know about her. Where is she from? Where did she work? What's her ethnicity? Does she acknowledge the Point Break remake or does she correctly maintain that there's only one Bodhi and Johnny Utah?

So, what is there to know about Katie Thurston?