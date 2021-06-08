Katie Thurston Could Have Gotten a Big Payday From 'The Bachelorette'

This upcoming season of The Bachelorette is about to look a little different. After a tumultuous season of The Bachelor in which the final rose recipient was basically canceled and longtime host Chris Harrison stepped back from his role with the show, we're finally moving on from Matt James and the drama that played out during his season.

This year, there will be two women from Matt's season starring as the Bachelorette, each with their own separate season. Starting off, Katie Thurston will be the star of The Bachelorette, hopefully choosing one lucky man to be her future husband. Katie was one of the final contestants standing on The Bachelor — and we already know who her final four are. But who is Katie outside of the Bachelor franchise?

Source: ABC

This season of The Bachelorette is expected to be like none other, with new hosts to guide Katie on her journey. But what does Katie do for a living, and how much will she earn from this season of the popular ABC show?

What does Katie Thurston do for a living? In her life off-screen, Katie has been making moves, and one look at her Instagram makes it clear that she is successful in her personal life. The 29-year-old works as a bank marketing manager, according to her bio from ABC. She's based in Renton, Wash. — where she recently bought a house. Despite the perils most people faced in 2020, Katie shared on her Instagram that she became a homeowner that year.

Source: ABC

"S--t just got real! #firsttimehomebuyer," she captioned the post.

And according to her dating bio, it sounds like the 30-year-old is looking for the same drive in her partner. Before appearing on Matt's season, she said she was "looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally."

Will she find that on this season of The Bachelorette?