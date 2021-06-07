Katie Thurston's Rumored Final Four on 'The Bachelorette' Includes One Familiar Face (SPOILERS)By Shannon Raphael
Jun. 7 2021, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Warning: Potential SPOILERS for The Bachelorette Season 17 are ahead.
After winning viewers over with her maturity during Matt James' turn as The Bachelor, Katie Thurston is now in the driver's seat as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 17.
New co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are joining the Seattle-based bank marketing manager in New Mexico as she looks for lasting love (and, perhaps, to get engaged).
Though the eliminations and the love stories have yet to unfold on the air, Katie's Final Four picks have been spoiled. Keep reading to find out who the 30-year-old is rumored to be falling for, and who gets a "hometown" date.
Who are the guys in Katie Thurston's Final Four?
Though Katie's season is the third one in the Bachelor or Bachelorette universe to film in isolation at a resort due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (aka COVID-19), spoilers have still gotten out about her top picks.
The go-to spoiler site, Reality Steve, has shared unconfirmed reports about who makes it to the "hometown" week on Katie's season. Until the season plays out, the exact list of men in the Final Four cannot be confirmed.
Reality Steve's selections are below.
1. Blake Moynes
One of Katie's rumored top choices isn't even currently listed as a potential suitor for Season 17.
Viewers may recognize Blake Moynes as a fan favorite from Season 16 (when both Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley were the leads). Things may not have worked out with Clare or Tayshia, but Blake is giving the process another try.
The wildlife manager will reportedly be joining Katie's season early on, so he'll have plenty of time to make a lasting impression.
While this usually hasn't worked out for past returning contestants, like Chris Bukowski or Heather Martin, Katie does offer Blake a spot in the cast.
2. Greg Grippo
The 27-year-old marketing sales representative reportedly snags Katie's first impression rose on Night 1, so it's no surprise that his connection continues with the lead throughout the rest of the season.
According to his ABC bio, the Edison, N.J. resident is a "hopeless romantic" with outdoorsy interests. Greg is also interested in having six (!) kids and he wants to grow old with someone.
3. John Hersey
The self-proclaimed thrill-seeker and Californian is another suitor who is rumored to make it to the Final Four. Per his bio, John is a vegetarian who loves a good sunset, and he's committed to honesty and fidelity.
John's ideal woman is confident and passionate, so it makes sense that he's one of Katie's alleged frontrunners.
4. Andrew Spencer
When Reality Steve first shared Katie's top contenders, he wasn't fully confident about who was in the Final Four with Blake, John, and Greg.
Several weeks after his initial post, Reality Steve added Andrew S. to the list. Andrew S. is a professional football player who divides his time between coaching the sport in Chicago and playing it in Vienna, Austria.
Like Greg, Andrew S. also wants a big family with the woman of his dreams. The 26-year-old wants a brood of five kids, and he needs someone who is a good communicator.
Though fans now have some insight into how Katie's season will play out, they'll have to tune in to find out who secures the final rose — and Katie's heart.
The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.