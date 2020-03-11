We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelorette
bachelorette-2020-1583950009419.png
Source: Facebook

'The Bachelorette' 2020 Cast Will Make It Impossible for Clare to Pick Just One

By

What's that old saying, again? Out with the old and in with the new? Because it seems ABC didn't waste any time jumping into The Bachelorette 2020 following the finale of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. In fact, the very next day, the 32 men vying for Clare Crawley's heart were revealed.

That's right. Instead of driving fans mad with their guessing and cyber-stalking, ABC went ahead and shared the photos, ages, and names of the reality dating competitors. And fair warning: It's a total thirst trap.