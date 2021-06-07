'Bachelorette' Fans Are Dying to Know Who Wins Katie's 2021 Season (SPOILERS)

During Matt's season of The Bachelor, Katie's honesty and loyalty among some of the women helped her become a fast fan favorite. She also made a solid first impression by bringing a vibrator of all things when she stepped out of the limo to meet Matt for the first time. It certainly gave her an edge among the competition for a little while.

But her strong points came from her ability to be there for the other women. When some of them ganged up on others, it was Katie who stepped in to try and defend the other contestants. Unfortunately, it didn't end up getting her the final rose, but it did make her a solid choice for The Bachelorette.

Watch The Bachelorette on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.