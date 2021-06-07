'Bachelorette' Fans Are Dying to Know Who Wins Katie's 2021 Season (SPOILERS)By Chrissy Bobic
Jun. 7 2021, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Warning: spoilers ahead for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.
When fan-favorite Katie Thurston was announced as one of the two Bachelorette leads of 2021, plenty of Bachelor fans rejoiced. In Season 25 of The Bachelor, she didn't win, but she did steal the hearts of many, and once she was eliminated in Matt James's season, Katie continued to gain fans among viewers. Now, her season is meant to help her find love, but who actually wins Katie's season of The Bachelorette?
Her contestants are made up of 20- and 30-something men whose careers range from surgical skin salesman and entrepreneur to pro football player and math teacher. There are plenty of viable options for the former Bachelor contestant, but obviously only one of them will get her final rose.
Who wins Katie's season of 'The Bachelorette'?
Bachelor Nation spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve reported that although he doesn't know who wins Katie's season of The Bachelorette, he does have an idea of her final four. Granted, Reality Steve has been wrong before about his information, but right now, spoiler-thirsty fans are under the impression that there are a specific four who could get Katie's final rose.
According to Reality Steve, Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, Greg Grippo, and Blake Moynes are among the men at the end of the season who could get engaged to Katie. The good news is that she is reported to get engaged in the season finale. However, it's not super clear which of these four men end up winning her heart.
Justin is an investment sales consultant from Baltimore. Although he's just 26, according to his Bachelorette bio, he's "all about finding his forever" in the journey. Andrew, who's a pro football player, already has ties to Bachelor Nation. He's actually Bachelorette Season 14 contestant Clay Harbor's cousin.
Greg gets Katie's first impression rose in her season. He's also a marketing sales rep from New Jersey and was originally meant to be on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. Blake is actually from Clare's season, but this time around, he gets further with Katie and maybe, just maybe, he ends up getting the chance to propose.
Katie is a fan favorite from 'The Bachelor.'
During Matt's season of The Bachelor, Katie's honesty and loyalty among some of the women helped her become a fast fan favorite. She also made a solid first impression by bringing a vibrator of all things when she stepped out of the limo to meet Matt for the first time. It certainly gave her an edge among the competition for a little while.
But her strong points came from her ability to be there for the other women. When some of them ganged up on others, it was Katie who stepped in to try and defend the other contestants. Unfortunately, it didn't end up getting her the final rose, but it did make her a solid choice for The Bachelorette.
