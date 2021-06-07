Katie's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Isn't Filmed at the 'Bachelor' Mansion

Not only did Matt's season of The Bachelor pave the way for Katie to get to wade through a couple dozen men to find love, but it also made it possible for fellow Bachelor cast-off Michelle Young to lead her own season of The Bachelorette in 2021. Unlike Katie, though, who made it to week six in Season 25 of The Bachelor, Michelle was the runner-up in the same season.

Michelle's season is set to air in the fall of 2021, like some of the past seasons of The Bachelorette. And while it's unclear just yet if filming also takes place at the New Mexico resort, there's no denying that fans are equally excited to see Michelle get her own shot at love.

Katie and Michelle might have missed their chance at finding love on The Bachelor, but it was all worth it for them in the end.