Blake Moynes Has Had Multiple Girlfriends in 'Bachelor' Nation

In both Clare and Tayshia's portions of their seasons, Blake didn't get far enough to propose to either of them. According to Reality Steve, however, he does propose to Katie. And she chooses him in the end.

It should make for an interesting After the Final Rose special for the men who are already unhappy about Blake being a late arrival.

Watch The Bachelorette on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.