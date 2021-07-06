So, What Exactly Does Blake From 'The Bachelorette' Do for a Living?

Well, well, well: Blake Moynes is back on The Bachelorette ! We became very well-acquainted with Blake back on Season 16, the season that featured both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. Now, he's trying to win over Katie Thurston. Blake made his first appearance this season on Episode 4. He and Katie had actually spoke on social media, and Blake made it very clear that he's serious about her.

If you need a little refresher on who Blake is and what he does for a living, consider this your mini course on Blake Moynes.

What does Blake from 'The Bachelorette' do for a living?

According to ABC's Bachelor Biography, Blake Moynes is a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He also volunteers to help save endangered species in his free time (every year he chooses a different species to focus on). He also runs a merch shop that mainly sells T-shirts and hoodies that say things like "Dog Mama" and "Outdoorsy." It seems like a part of every purchase goes toward wildlife conservation.

According to Blake's site, the goal of selling clothing items is to use his platform for the greater good. "As a professional in the field of urban wildlife management for the past several years, the time has come to expand my horizons. It would be a complete waste for me not to utilize my innate passion and empathy towards protecting our wildlife," he writes.

He also says, "My mission is to do my part by whatever means necessary to make a difference. To bring awareness, to educate and to support the conservation organizations, people and initiatives that risk their lives every day for the voiceless, the animals that deserve to be here more than we do."

It also looks like Blake partnered up with Muskoka, a Canadian brewery. It's unclear if he monetizes off this partnership, since his Instagram post featuring himself holding a Muskoka doesn't explicitly say "ad." It does say #muskokapartner, so we can only assume Blake is benefiting from this partnership somehow (even if it's in free beer). He has at least one other dedicated post to Muskoka.

Since Clare was replaced by Tayshia in the last season of The Bachelorette, Blake admitted that he took this transition hard, which possibly led to obstacles with Tayshia (she sent him home after one date).

“If it was Tayshia from the beginning, I think my story would have been a little bit different. It was tough because I felt, like, even emotionally, I could feel it, like, she could see something there. And it was so frustrating to get in the limo and be like, ‘There’s something here but you’re just not letting it happen.’ And that was the most unfortunate," he told Us Weekly.

He added, “Right when I first got back [home], I was frustrated because it sucks. The connection that we had came on, like, the last day I was there. So, it was so fresh. I felt like we made such a stride. And it was, like, shut down. But I still was hanging on to that day just because we blamed it on time. I wish she just said, ‘You’re not The One for me...And so yeah, I got sent home. And I was like, thinking about the what-ifs, the potential.”