Hunter Montgomery Gets Aggressive on the Next Episode of 'The Bachelorette'

It's already been a sizzling start for our first Bachelorette of the year, Katie Thurston — and it looks like things are about to heat up even further. While Katie has clearly had a solid handle on her contestants this season, a preview for the July 5 episode suggests that the guys are still going to find a way to butt heads, resulting in someone getting hurt during a group date.

Who gets hurt on Season 17 of 'The Bachelorette'?

In a trailer for the July 5 episode, tensions begin to rise among the contestants. With Season 16 alum Blake Moynes joining the season partway through and adding extra competition, the guys are feeling the pressure to impress Katie. But one of them seems to take it too far. While the men air their grievances about Blake's last-minute addition to the contestant pool, Hunter seems to take on a particularly aggressive tone about the competition.

Source: ABC

"I don't want to sound cocky. You may see some aggressiveness," Hunter says in the preview. "I'm competitive as hell and they're going to find that out." It's clear that Hunter is about to step up his game in the next episode — but that's not the only thing he steps up to, apparently. The preview teases a group date in which the guys play a game that looks like a cross between basketball and football called "Bash Ball." During the game, it appears that Hunter tackles more than one of his opponents to the ground.

Unfortunately for Hunter, his antics don't seem to impress Katie, if the preview is any indication of her true reaction. But then he takes his aggression even further when he tackles one of the other contestants who doesn't get up. "He's laying on the ground. Nobody knows if he's OK," another of the contestants says in a voiceover. "He deserved exactly what he got," Hunter says before the preview ends.

While we don't know who exactly was tackled, commenters believe that the injured player is either Michael or Aaron. It's unclear what exactly Michael or Aaron did to make Hunter feel justified in his tackle, but it's obvious that there's going to be a lot of drama between the contestants in the upcoming episode.