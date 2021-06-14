Andrew Spencer Is a Solid Frontrunner on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

The pool of men from which Bachelorette producers choose has only gotten bigger over the years. These days, it's not uncommon for contestants to be lawyers, professional athletes, social media influencers, and everything in between.

It makes things interesting when a season's lead wades through them all and gets to know them, and Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette already has people talking about his career.