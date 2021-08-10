When Did Bachelorette Katie Thurston Film Her “After the Final Rose” Special?

Bachelor Nation fans, the day is finally here! Kathie Thurston’s turbulent journey on The Bachelorette is coming to an end. Throughout Season 17, the world has watched as Katie has had her fair share of romance in addition to a few heartbreaks.

In Episode 9, audiences witnessed Katie’s disappointment as she headed into her hometown dates with high hopes. The Bachelorette was left completed defeated and literally on the floor after a devastating breakup with Greg Grippo.

He decided to leave the show after a somewhat rocky end to his hometown date. Will she be able to pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men and find love, or will she return to Washington single? It’s going to be a long final episode tonight, so fans be prepared.

The finale will run for two hours, and immediately after, the pre-taped "After the Final Rose" special will air hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. With clips and photos being revealed from the post-finale episode, when was it actually filmed?

When was Katie Thurston's “After the Final Rose” filmed?

Per Heavy, a photo from the set of the "After the Finale Rose" special was posted on Twitter by comedian Gary Cannon on July 24 via Twitter. The photo was of Gary with hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn and the Bachelorette Katie. In the leaked image, Katie is wearing a white dress and what appears to be an engagement ring on her ring finger. It seems, though, that Gary must have been contacted by production to delete the photo because it has since been removed.

However, a fan of the show saw it and posted it on the Reddit discussion group for The Bachelor, where fans have been speculating what's to come. Although there has been no direct information from ABC about when the special was filmed, it's likely that, due to the timing of Greg's photo, the episode was most likely filmed on or slightly before July 24. One thing we do know, thanks to the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, the rumors about Greg's past and actions will be scrutinized.

Kaitlyn told the podcast, "He just wanted to quit before he got fired. I think his ego was so hurt in that moment that he was like, 'I'm gonna just flip this s--t and get out of here." Of Greg's acting background, Tayshia noted, "That will be addressed. So just wait."