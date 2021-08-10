Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Finally Has a Release Date

Katie Thurston’s time on The Bachelorette has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. After the departures of Greg Grippo and Michael Allio, it’s unclear who will take home Katie Thurston’s final rose, but the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette will reveal who came out on top. Now that the competition for Katie’s heart has finally come to a close, fans are wondering what’s next for the franchise.

Have series showrunners selected a new leading lady? A first look at the upcoming season is here. Read on to find out what we know about Season 18 of The Bachelorette .

Who is Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young?

Like Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston, Michelle appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Although Michelle and Matt’s onscreen chemistry was undeniable, he ultimately gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell, leaving Michelle heartbroken.

During a conversation with Matt at the "After the Final Rose" special, Michelle confronted him about his decision and what their breakup meant to her. “I had to walk away without closure, and I had to fill in the gaps of what our relationship really was, and I wasn’t OK. I wasn’t OK at all," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Michelle, although she requested to see Matt after she was eliminated, he refused. She continued, “And producers were in my room … seeing how bad I was hurting and I asked you for a conversation, and it was not a conversation where I was trying to change your trajectory or trying to change your mind or fight for you. It was a conversation so that I could have my inner peace when I left Pennsylvania, and you said no.”

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

While Matt and Michelle’s relationship looked promising, they didn’t survive the Season 25 finale. But it has been confirmed that Michelle will be starting her own one-of-a-kind quest for love in the fall of 2021. Showrunners previously revealed that the former Divison I basketball player and elementary school teacher will star as the Bachelorette in Season 18.

In Michelle’s Bachelor bio, she revealed that at 28 years of age, she describes herself as a “loyal, compassionate, and supportive” partner who is ready to settle down and start a family.

Article continues below advertisement

“Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman,” her bio reads. But when and where was Season 18 filmed? Read on to learn more about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.