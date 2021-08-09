Greg Grippo Was Spotted With This 'Bachelor' Alum Following His Dramatic Exit

A photo of the pair was submitted to the Bachelor updates Instagram account @bachelornation.scoops. The submitter claimed they asked Bri and Greg for a picture, but Bri replied for him.

Less than a week after Greg exited The Bachelorette, there are already rumors swirling about who he's dating. On Aug. 8, Greg was spotted out with former Bachelor contestant Bri Springs. Bri competed on Matt James' season and finished third overall.

"Bri basically spoke for him and was like 'he said no we are trying to be discreet,'" the message read.

Another photo submission from a fan showed the pair waiting in line outside of a club.

These were the first rumors of Gregg seeing someone post-Bachelorette, but Bri was quick to put an end to them.

Bri posted an Instagram story of her holding someone else's hand, captioned "Current relationship status." While she hasn't shared who this mystery man is just yet, it's clear she and Greg are not an item. Greg has also not revealed if he's seeing someone at the moment.