Greg Grippo Was Spotted With This 'Bachelor' Alum Following His Dramatic Exit

Greg Grippo Was Spotted With This 'Bachelor' Alum Following His Dramatic ExitBy Sara Belcher
Aug. 9 2021, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Viewers of The Bachelorette have been cautiously rooting for contestant Greg Grippo, who made his way to the final four this season after securing the first impression rose from Katie Thurston. Despite claiming to have a career in marketing according to his ABC bio, Bachelor Nation sleuths noticed he had posted a photo in 2019 from an acting school in New York City, suggesting he might be on the show for more than Katie.
But now that he's exited the show, who is Greg dating?
Is Greg Grippo dating Bri Springs?
Less than a week after Greg exited The Bachelorette, there are already rumors swirling about who he's dating. On Aug. 8, Greg was spotted out with former Bachelor contestant Bri Springs. Bri competed on Matt James' season and finished third overall.
A photo of the pair was submitted to the Bachelor updates Instagram account @bachelornation.scoops. The submitter claimed they asked Bri and Greg for a picture, but Bri replied for him.
"Bri basically spoke for him and was like 'he said no we are trying to be discreet,'" the message read.
Another photo submission from a fan showed the pair waiting in line outside of a club.
These were the first rumors of Gregg seeing someone post-Bachelorette, but Bri was quick to put an end to them.
Bri posted an Instagram story of her holding someone else's hand, captioned "Current relationship status." While she hasn't shared who this mystery man is just yet, it's clear she and Greg are not an item. Greg has also not revealed if he's seeing someone at the moment.
Greg Grippo made a dramatic exit on 'The Bachelorette.'
After the hometown dates, Greg made a dramatic exit from the show in what many are calling an attempt for him to show off his acting chops.
Greg was one of three contestants left competing for Katie's affection, but the former bank marketing manager had vowed not tell any of the men this season she loved them until the finale. But Greg was ready to confess his feelings for her.
Greg told Katie "I love you" following their hometown date, and maintaining the boundary she had set for herself, she replied, "I just love looking at you."
Unfortunately, Greg did not take that well, as the comment set him off and resulted in an argument between the two of them. Katie promised the marketing sales manager that she would be giving him a rose at the ceremony, but he wanted more.
“I don’t give a f--k about the rose. I was just telling you that you filled a hole in my heart,” he replied heatedly. “I’ve never given up on you. I’ve fought so hard for you here … As much as it hurts me, I’ve reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything. I really hope you find something.”
When Katie stood her ground, Greg made the dramatic decision to exit the show entirely. This led to some drama online following the episode's airing, and Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams confirmed in an interview with Ryan Seacrest (per Page Six) that the rumors about his intentions on the show "will be addressed.”
“So, just wait, just wait,” she said.
Watch the season finale of The Bachelorette on Monday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. EST.