'The Bachelorette' Contestant Greg Grippo Is a Jersey Boy Through and Through

'The Bachelorette' Contestant Greg Grippo Is a Jersey Boy Through and ThroughBy Shannon Raphael
Aug. 2 2021, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
On each season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, there's always one contestant who immediately stands out because they have a strong and immediate connection with the lead. During Katie Thurston's time as the star of The Bachelorette, Greg Grippo has been the clear frontrunner.
The marketing sales rep and actor earned the first impression rose on Night 1 after he gave Katie a pasta necklace that his niece made. As longtime fans will know, the first impression rose recipient often goes on to either win the show, or to make it to the finals.
In a move that's rare for the ABC franchise, Katie further showed her feelings for Greg by offering him the first one-on-one date. The charming 28-year-old has continued to win over Katie and fans alike, and he made it to the hometown dates portion of the series.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Greg is offering the Season 17 lead a glimpse into his hometown from the comforts of the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort And Spa in New Mexico.
Though Greg and Katie aren't physically headed to the place where he grew up, many fans are still curious to find out where exactly the standout suitor is from.
Where is 'The Bachelorette' Season 17 contestant Greg Grippo from?
According to his Bachelorette bio, the family man and self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic" hails from Edison, N.J. He attended Edison High School for two years, and he later transferred to Rutgers Prep for his final two years of high school.
Greg played basketball at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vt., where he majored in Business and minored in Gender Studies.
After he graduated, Greg worked in marketing at a health and wellness company called Melaleuca. He attended the William Esper Studio drama school in New York. He finished a two-year program there in 2019.
He is currently an account manager at Mondo, which is a staffing agency.
Though Katie can't go to Edison for Greg's hometown date because of the pandemic, several of his loved ones will be in New Mexico to meet the Season 17 lead.
Viewers will have to tune in to find out how it all goes down, and to see how Greg will choose to share the details of his upbringing with Katie.
Does Greg win 'The Bachelorette'? SPOILERS.
While many Bachelorette fans have thought that Greg has had the final rose in the bag since Night 1, it does not appear as if he is the Season 17 winner.
According to the spoiler site, Reality Steve, Greg and Katie will have a dramatic break-up during the overnight dates. Throughout the season, Greg has expressed how hard it is for him to see Katie with the other men, and this will apparently be what causes the argument that ultimately leads to their split.
Reality Steve notes that Greg will go home before Katie hands out her final rose, but it's unclear at this time if he comes in second or third place.
The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.