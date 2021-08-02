'The Bachelorette' Contestant Greg Grippo Is a Jersey Boy Through and Through

On each season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, there's always one contestant who immediately stands out because they have a strong and immediate connection with the lead. During Katie Thurston's time as the star of The Bachelorette, Greg Grippo has been the clear frontrunner.

The marketing sales rep and actor earned the first impression rose on Night 1 after he gave Katie a pasta necklace that his niece made. As longtime fans will know, the first impression rose recipient often goes on to either win the show, or to make it to the finals.