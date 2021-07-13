Katie Liked This Instagram Post Shading Greg Grippo (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is well underway, and viewers are watching Katie Thurston narrow down her options as we get closer to the season finale. She has a strong group of men competing for her affection, with many uncertain who she'll end up choosing to be her final rose recipient.

One contestant viewers have had their eyes on since the beginning is 28-year-old Greg Grippo.

While some are rooting for him to make it to the end, others are wondering if he leaves early.