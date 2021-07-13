Katie Liked This Instagram Post Shading Greg Grippo (SPOILERS)By Sara Belcher
Jul. 12 2021, Published 10:46 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.
Season 17 of The Bachelorette is well underway, and viewers are watching Katie Thurston narrow down her options as we get closer to the season finale. She has a strong group of men competing for her affection, with many uncertain who she'll end up choosing to be her final rose recipient.
One contestant viewers have had their eyes on since the beginning is 28-year-old Greg Grippo.
While some are rooting for him to make it to the end, others are wondering if he leaves early.
Greg was involved in some drama before the season even began.
While Greg has yet to go home this season, but there's already some controversy surrounding the marketing sales rep.
His ABC bio describes him as "the full package," calling him "handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down," but an anonymous tip from the drama Instagram account @duexmoi claims that he's actually an aspiring actor, suggesting he's on the show for the wrong reasons.
The post claims that he attended Esper Acting School between 2017 and 2019, stating he "was a total ego-obsessed diva in class."
"He cleaned up his social media / LinkedIn and removed all evidence of his aspiring acting career the past few years," the anonymous (and unconfirmed) tip claimed.
This became a recurring joke around Greg, as the Instagram account for the Chatty Broads podcast shared a meme of the contestant with the caption, "When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the Bachelor and you've gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations."
Bachelor sleuths quickly noticed that Katie liked and then unliked the post — suggesting she agreed with it.
Does Greg win 'The Bachelorette'?
Despite the controversy, though, Greg was one of the first contestants to catch Katie's eye, winning her first impression rose. Ahead of the season's premiere, she spoke highly of Greg, telling Us Weekly that he was "endearing."
“What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” she said. “He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not. He was just like, ‘This is me and I’m really freaking scared.’ And I thought it was really endearing, you know? And I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there. And so I thought, you know, giving him the first impression rose would give him that validation of, ‘I’m into you. Let’s figure this out.’”
But even though he was pegged early as a frontrunner for this season, unfortunately, Greg does not win Katie's heart over, and goes home single. Greg is reportedly one of Katie's Final Four picks, along with Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, and Blake Moynes.
In the end, it's Blake, who appeared on Season 16 of The Bachelorette and surprises everyone when he arrives, who gets engaged to Katie in the end.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.