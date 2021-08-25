Tahzjuan Definitely Does Create a "Tahznado" on 'Bachelor in Paradise' and We're Here for It

People are loving Tahzjuan, and we are so grateful she decided to come back to Paradise. She is basically terrified of nature and always has a fan. Maybe producers are taking extra steps to make sure she doesn’t pass out, but she is hilarious.

In a talk with Tre, she freaks out when a big bug comes near her, and he stoically saves her from it. And in the interview room, she literally jumps on top of the chair when she sees a little crab, and fans are loving it.