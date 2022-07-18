Where Is the 'Bachelor' Mansion? It's Back for Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
In 2022, the Bachelor franchise is taking a big risk with two Bachelorettes in the slightly more feminist version of the classic series. Season 19 of The Bachelorette features season leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as the biggest group of men vie for their hands in marriage.
After the Season 19 premiere, fans exhaled a sigh of relief as we once again saw the Bachelor mansion. Indeed, following several seasons away from the iconic house, The Bachelorette returned home.
The Bachelor mansion got its name from its place in Bachelor Nation history as the setting of love since Season 11 of The Bachelor, and has served as the beginning location of many relationships. But where exactly is this beautiful romantic mansion, and where is the rest of The Bachelorette filmed in 2022?
The ‘Bachelor’ mansion is in Agoura Hills, Calif.
Also called the “Villa De La Vina,” the Bachelor mansion is situated at 2351 Kanan Road in Agoura Hills, Calif., in the Santa Monica mountains in Los Angeles. While many might think the house exists solely to serve the Bachelor gods, it is actually owned and lived in by contractor Marshall Haraden. Haraden and his family live at the 7,500-square-foot mansion most of the year, while ABC writes them a check to come in and film 42 days out of the year.
The house itself is also situated on 10 acres of property, so there’s plenty of space for the cast and crew to galavant and date around the mansion. Haraden does sporadically rent out the mansion when The Bachelorette is not occupying it, but its previous nightly listing price was $6,000 per night, so it’s not an easy get.
Where is 'The Bachelorette' being filmed in 2022? It's finally going back to international travel for its filming locations.
Typically, the first half of a season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is filmed at the mansion, and the rest of the season is filmed traveling around the world. Because of COVID-19, international travel was on pause, even for the Bachelor Nation producers who can seemingly make anything happen. But finally in 2022, international travel is back and bigger than ever.
According to several sources, including a tease from producer Mike Fleiss and confirmation from ex-Bachelor Nick Viall, the second half of The Bachelorette Season 19 takes place on board a cruise ship. In previews, we know that the Bachelorettes are in Paris at some point, but it’s also suggested that they go to Portsmouth, Le Havre, Bruges, and Amsterdam. Gabby and Rachel are basically living the European love tour of our dreams, except theirs will likely have much more drama.
Reality Steve also confirmed (and he’s rarely wrong) that fantasy suites and the finale were filmed in Mexico. He doesn’t have an exact location, but it’s possible that the finale location is near Sayulita, where Bachelor in Paradise is filmed. Since both series were filmed close together time-wise, it’s possible that the producers wanted the eliminated men near the set of BiP so that they could jump right into the summer show after their eliminations.
Tune into The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC to see all the filming locations in their glory.