Where Is the 'Bachelor' Mansion? It's Back for Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

In 2022, the Bachelor franchise is taking a big risk with two Bachelorettes in the slightly more feminist version of the classic series. Season 19 of The Bachelorette features season leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as the biggest group of men vie for their hands in marriage.

After the Season 19 premiere, fans exhaled a sigh of relief as we once again saw the Bachelor mansion. Indeed, following several seasons away from the iconic house, The Bachelorette returned home.