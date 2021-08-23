Tre Cooper's Uncle Went on a Date with Tahzjuan Hawkins Before 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7

There's always a love triangle that forms during any given season of Bachelor in Paradise , but it's rare for it to include someone who is not even on the beach. During the Season 7 premiere of the hit ABC reality series, returning star Tahzjuan Hawkins (who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor) immediately formed a connection with Katie Thurston's ex, Tre Cooper .

Though neither could deny that there was a spark, there was one awkward hurdle that the two had to get over: Tahzjuan previously went on a date with Tre's uncle.

The revelation shocked fans and a few of the other Bachelor in Paradise contestants, and many now have questions about who Tre's uncle, Anthony Cooper, is.