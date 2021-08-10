The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Trailer Reveals that a Past Lead Is Joining the Cast

More than two years after Season 6 premiered and gave us the Blake Horstmann, Dylan Barbour, and Hannah Godwin love triangle, and countless John Paul Jones memes, Bachelor in Paradise is set to return to ABC. On Season 7, there will be a new cast of eligible singletons, a rotating slate of guest hosts , and lots of fresh drama — all on the same beach viewers have grown to love.

The sneak peek clip is brief, but it reveals a few of the romantic pairings that will surely shock fans.

A few weeks after the network confirmed the partial cast list, which mostly includes contestants who previously dated Peter Weber, Matt James, Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, and Katie Thurston , the Season 7 trailer has dropped.

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer features PDA, surprise couplings, and a few black boxes covering nudity.

Since Bachelor in Paradise is all about cast-off from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette finding love against the backdrop of a picturesque resort and beach in Mexico, it's no surprise that the Season 7 trailer showcases a lot of romance (and a fair amount of nudity from Kenny Braasch).

In the nearly three minute clip, Demi Burnett, who got engaged to Kristian Haggerty on Season 6, can be seen kissing both Kenny and Brendan Morais. Demi isn't the only one out of those three who is exploring all options in the teaser, though she can be heard saying that she wants to "steal all of their men."

Based on the trailer, the Season 7 love triangle to watch could be between Kenny, Demi, and Mari Pepin. After Demi offers Kenny a birthday cake, Mari throws it in the bonfire. She then accuses Demi of "backstabbing" her. Those three aren't the only ones who will be dealing with drama while attempting to forge romantic connections.

Grocery Store Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt share a sweet-but-awkward kiss in the trailer, and their burgeoning relationship is threatened when Joe's ex, Kendall Long, shows up. Connor Brennan romances Maurissa Gunn in the trailer, while his fellow Season 17 co-star, James Bonsall (aka the guy in the box) shares a steamy kiss with a mystery woman as well. Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb look cozied up too, though the two aren't seen kissing.

In addition to the romances, there will also be drama. It looks like Thomas Jacobs and Aaron Clancy, who first feuded on Katie's season, will continue their beef in Paradise. Though Thomas may be at the center of some controversy once again, he could be finding love as well.