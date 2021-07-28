Fans Definitely Won't Miss Chris Harrison on 'Bachelor in Paradise'By Pretty Honore
Jul. 27 2021, Published 10:02 p.m. ET
ABC has confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise will return to television after a two-year hiatus, and teasers for Season 7 confirm that there is no shortage of drama.
Some of Bachelor Nation's favorite past contestants will be returning for another chance at love including "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and the Queen herself, Victoria Larson.
However, someone we know won't be returning to Mexico is longtime host Chris Harrison, which means ABC will need a replacement.
So, who is hosting 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2021?
In case you need a quick recap, Chris Harrison found himself in a world of controversy following Matt James' season of The Bachelor. When racially insensitive images of Matt's final pick Rachael Kirkconnell surfaced online, Chris came to her defense, prompting some well-deserved backlash from fans.
Chris quickly stepped down as host, in what was thought to be a temporary hiatus. However, it was reported that he signed an eight-figure severance deal and had officially cut ties with the Bachelor franchise.
In June, the TV personality confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter.”
Now that Chris has officially resigned, he will be replaced by a series of celebrity guest hosts including actor David Spade, rapper Lil Jon, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, and pop star Lance Bass.
ABC has yet to confirm who has become the new, permanent host of Bachelor in Paradise.
Wells Adams will also return as the bartender for Season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Wells Adams competed on Season 12 of The Bachelorette and Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. While he did not find love on the reality dating competition, he is now happily engaged to Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.
Since Season 4 of BiP, Wells has been the resident bartender following Jorge Moreno's departure, and he will definitely be back to sling more drinks on national television.
In a recent interview, Wells teased that Season 7 will feature a beach full of hot sweaty singles and a whole lot of crabs, but “hopefully just the beach kind.”
“There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything.” Wells told Us Weekly, “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”
We can't wait to watch! Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise is scheduled to premiere on August 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.