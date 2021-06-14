The Rumored 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast Includes Some of Your Favorites

The Rumored 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast Includes Some of Your FavoritesBy Shannon Raphael
Jun. 14 2021, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Oh almost paradise...
When Bachelor in Paradise does finally return for Season 7 in the summer of 2021, it will truly be a season unlike any other. First and foremost, it'll be the first time that the hit ABC reality series will feature a rotating slate of guest hosts — which already includes David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon — instead of Chris Harrison (who departed from the franchise in June of 2021 after a racism controversy following an Extra interview).
It will also mark the show's return after a nearly two-year long hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, meaning that there are many contestants to choose from to make an epic cast.
Though ABC has yet to share which former Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are officially in the cast (though one fan favorite has been confirmed), filming has reportedly begun. Keep reading to find out who will allegedly be hitting the beach for Season 7.
Joe Park is confirmed to be one of the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 cast members.
According to the spoiler site, Reality Steve, Bachelor in Paradise was set to begin filming in early June of 2021, in between Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's seasons of The Bachelorette. If that is the case, then the Season 7 cast has been selected, and the contestants have likely gone radio silent on social media.
Only one cast member has been confirmed thus far, but he is a beloved fan favorite. In January of 2021, ABC Executive Rob Mills confirmed that Joe Park, a doctor from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season, would be looking for love again in front of the cameras.
"We've got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!!" Rob wrote in response to a tweet about Joe getting his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The rumored 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 cast features both fan favorites and villains.
Though the rest of the cast list has yet to be publicly shared, Reality Steve does have suspicions about who else will be appearing on Season 7. It is important to note that the names on this list cannot be confirmed until ABC releases the lineup of the contestants, and that others will likely join as filming progresses.
Most of the rumored female contestants are from Peter Weber and Matt James' seasons of The Bachelor. The males are largely from Clare Crawley and Taysia Adams's joint season, and from Katie Thurston's current cast.
Reality Steve has heard that the list from Peter's season includes Kelsey Weier, Tammy Ly, Natasha Parker, Victoria Paul, Deandra Kanu, Mykenna Dorn, Maurissa Gunn, and Alexa Caves.
As for the ladies from Matt's season, the rumored contestants are fan favorite Abigail Heringer, Serena Chu, Mari Pepin, Jessenia Cruz, Serena Pitt, Alana Milne, Chelsea Vaughn, and Queen Victoria Larson (who really stirred the drama up during her time on the show).
The guys who first vied for Tayshia and Clare's hearts who may be joining Joe in Paradise are Noah Erb, Kenny Braasch, Chasen Nick, Ivan Hall, Chris Conran, and Demar Jackson.
One of the men from Katie's season who Reality Steve is confident will be on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise is (SPOILER) Connor Brennan (aka the guy in the cat suit). The other guys from her season who might be part of the cast have yet to be shared.
There will be a few suitors who are not from recent seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Reality Steve reported that Kendall Long and "Grocery Joe" Amiable will also be there, which will likely provide some dramatic moments since the two are exes.
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 premieres on August 16 on ABC.