The Rumored 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast Includes Some of Your Favorites

When Bachelor in Paradise does finally return for Season 7 in the summer of 2021, it will truly be a season unlike any other. First and foremost, it'll be the first time that the hit ABC reality series will feature a rotating slate of guest hosts — which already includes David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon — instead of Chris Harrison (who departed from the franchise in June of 2021 after a racism controversy following an Extra interview).

It will also mark the show's return after a nearly two-year long hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, meaning that there are many contestants to choose from to make an epic cast.

Though ABC has yet to share which former Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are officially in the cast (though one fan favorite has been confirmed), filming has reportedly begun. Keep reading to find out who will allegedly be hitting the beach for Season 7.