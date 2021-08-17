It Took Less Than a Month to Film Season 7 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'By Pretty Honore
Aug. 16 2021, Published 8:56 p.m. ET
Although Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has come to a close, Bachelor Nation has no need to worry. More drama awaits in the Season 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, which features Bachelorette alumnus Grocery Store Joe Amabile and his old flame Kendall Long, but they aren’t the only familiar faces who are making a return to paradise.
In addition to Kendall and Joe, Becca Kufrin also joins the cast of Bachelor in Paradise after a messy break-up with former Bachelorette contestant Garrett Yrigoyen. Fans have already placed their bets on who will make it to the Season 7 finale. But how many weeks is Bachelor in Paradise?
How many weeks is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?
ABC has yet to release the full schedule for Bachelor in Paradise, but reports suggest that there will be at least seven episodes in Season 7 that will premiere twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays, which brings us to a total of four weeks (so far).
There may be more episodes to come given the fact that there were 13 episodes in Season 6, which premiered in 2019, and 11 episodes in Season 5, but Bachelor Nation will just have to tune in to find out what’s to come. But, now viewers are wondering — how long did it take to film Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise?
How long did it take to film Season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?
Time is money, which is probably why it only took showrunners less than a month to film Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. According to reports, shooting for BiP began in June of 2021 and finished only three weeks later. This schedule seemingly gives contestants very little time to prove themselves before being eliminated, but any time spent in paradise is time well spent.
But where exactly is Bachelor in Paradise filmed? Read on to find out how to book a stay at the Bachelor in Paradise resort year-round.
Where is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ filmed?
Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise was filmed in Tulum, Mexico, but after the series was picked up for an encore season, the cast and crew relocated to new territory. Seasons 2 through 7 were filmed at the Playa Escondida in Sayulita, which is actually more affordable than you think.
The resort features a number of amenities including beachfront views, canopy beds, access to a bar and restaurant, and has availability year-round. Who knows — you might find a Bachelor or Bachelorette of your own. But when does Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise premiere?
When does Season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ premiere?
The Season 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise airs on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and will be available on Hulu on Aug. 17. Trailers for the season premiere give fans reason to be optimistic that at least one contestant will pop the question this season, but viewers will just have to tune in to find out how their love stories unfold.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.