It Took Less Than a Month to Film Season 7 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

The Season 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise airs on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and will be available on Hulu on Aug. 17. Trailers for the season premiere give fans reason to be optimistic that at least one contestant will pop the question this season, but viewers will just have to tune in to find out how their love stories unfold.

