You'll Never Guess in Which Mexican City 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Filmed

After it was revealed that the 2020 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise would be postponed due to the pandemic, many fans feared that showrunners would be forced to press pause on Season 7 yet again. But after a year of anticipation, the spin-off series has returned.

Trailers for the Season 7 premiere tease that the upcoming season will reignite old flames and start more than a few fires. Now that Chris Harrison has cut ties with the network, the show will feature several celebrity hosts who are committed to helping contestants on their one-of-a-kind quest for love.

Here’s what we know about Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise so far, including in which city it filmed.