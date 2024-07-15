Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Hannah Brown Shares Advice for 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran: "Trust Yourself and Lean Into the Experience" (EXCLUSIVE) "The biggest thing that I would say to Jenn [Tran] is just to fully soak it in and trust yourself," Hannah Brown exclusively told 'Distractify.' By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 15 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's been a hot minute since Hannah Brown graced our screens in the Bachelor franchise, having finished her dramatic stint on The Bachelorette in 2019. While her fairytale ending didn't pan out on the show, Hannah has since moved on to the next phase of her life with her fiancé, Adam Woolard.

But wait, this reality TV star-turned-romance author has some valuable Bachelor wisdom to impart to all the newbies trying to find love in the franchise today! In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Hannah Brown — who partnered with Command Brand — offered some insightful advice for Jenn Tran, the leading lady of Season 21 of The Bachelorette. Check it out below!

Hannah Brown exclusively shared valuable advice for new 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran.

Ahead of the Season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette, the winner of Miss Alabama USA 2018 exclusively told Distractify she's "always rooting" for the new Bachelorette leading lady because it's "such a crazy time in your life. ... it changes overnight."

Regarding her advice for Jenn, Hannah shared with Distractify, "The biggest thing that I would say to Jenn is just to fully soak it in and trust yourself."

"She's also really young, just like I was too. … But it can be just so overwhelming," Hannah added. "So just to trust herself, to fully lean into the experience, and soak it in. But I'm sure she's going to be fabulous. I just hope it was just a beautiful experience for her."

Hannah also expressed to Distractify that although each person's journey is "unique," she's grateful to know there are other people who truly "understand" what it's like to go through the show as the lead.

"We can't fully understand what Jenn's gone through, just like she won't fully understand what I've been through," Hannah continued. "It's the closest that you can … [come to] have empathy for what you're experiencing."

