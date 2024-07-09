Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Dishes on Her Upcoming Wedding to Adam Woolard (EXCLUSIVE) "It's taking a little bit longer than I thought it was," Hannah Brown told 'Distractify' about wedding planning. "There will be a wedding one day!" By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 9 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Despite her challenges in The Bachelor franchise, Hannah Brown has forged a remarkable path for herself. Beyond triumphs in other reality shows, where she claimed victory in both Dancing with the Stars and Special Forces, she has also delved into writing. Hannah's memoir, God Bless This Mess, was published in November 2021, followed by her debut romance novel, Mistakes We Never Made, in May 2024.

Aside from her flourishing career, Hannah has embraced love once again! In late 2020, she started dating model and businessman Adam Woolard. They got engaged in August 2023 and are now immersed in planning their wedding! In a recent conversation with Distractify, Hannah Brown — who partnered with Command Brand — shared details about her and Adam's upcoming wedding, including which friends from her reality TV days will be invited to celebrate with them.



'The Bachelorette' alum Hannah Brown dishes on her and Adam Woolard's wedding plans!

Despite getting engaged nearly a year ago, the former Bachelorette and her fiancé, Adam, have opted to take things slow when it comes to planning their upcoming wedding. They are still in the early stages of organizing their big day and debating whether to host their ceremony overseas or closer to home.

"It's taking a little bit longer than I thought it was," Hannah told Distractify. "But we're also thinking about doing a destination wedding, which I think also just creates this whole other layer to it. But we'll get there eventually, there will be a wedding one day!"

When asked about the most surprising or unexpected aspect of wedding planning, the reality star revealed, "Just how overwhelming it all can be! It is like a full-time job [and] I have not had the time to take on the position."

Hannah continued, "I am not the most organized person, especially when it comes to a schedule, like, thank goodness for the people who help me make sure that I am where I need to be at certain times and create a whole experience for me and Adam to celebrate our love and also have all our friends and family all in place."

Hannah and Adam are also actively working on the guest list.

Now, we know what you're thinking: "Did you ask Hannah if anyone from DWTS, Special Forces, or Bachelor Nation will be on the guest list for her and Adam's wedding?" Well, of course, we did! However, as of now, the guest list is still being finalized.

"When I say I haven't really taken on this position, I still don't have a full guest list yet," she told Distractify. "I don't know who's all going to be there."

Hannah added, "I've gone really back and forth about how intimate I want this wedding to be. If it's just going to be a really small wedding, we really don't know quite yet. I'm sure there'll be a lot of people [who] have played a big part in my life. That's super important to me, and those seasons ... were instrumental to where I am today and who I am today."

Hannah Brown partnered with Command Brand for a back-to-college campaign.

As back-to-school season approaches, Command Brand teamed up with Hannah Brown, known for her passion for interior design, to offer décor inspiration tailored specifically for college students and young adults! Together, they developed an introductory course called "Delulu Design 101," which focuses on bringing your "delulu" décor mood board to life using Command Brand products.

"This is truly like a dream partnership for me. I have been a fan of the Command Brand for years!" Hannah told Distractify. "My dad was such a stickler about putting any holes in the wall, so all these Command products helped me be able to have some type of creative space growing up because, if not, we would have just had blank walls everywhere."



Hannah expressed that working on the partnership was incredibly enjoyable because she wants college students to understand that, during this season of creating their own space for the first time, "if you can dream it, you can make it happen with Command." "There's so many different products that can help make these big dreams that you have for creating your first space for yourself come to life," she added.