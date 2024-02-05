Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Joey Graziadei Is a Bachelor Nation Legend — What's His Net Worth? What is Joey Graziadei's net worth? The reality show star has appeared on both 'The Bachelorette' and 'The Bachelor' in the same year. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 5 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET Source: ABC

When it comes to the contestants and stars who appear on Bachelor Nation, they tend to run the gamut. Fans of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette will often be introduced to several new faces to see who will end up with each other after a series of dates, scandals, and primetime drama. In some cases, however, you may even see familiar faces show up in a whole new way. The realm of reality shows isn't confined by one appearance on any particular series. Just ask Joey Graziadei.

Article continues below advertisement

While Joey isn't the first Bachelor Nation hunk to appear on another show, he does hold an interesting record. In 2023, he appeared as a contestant on Season 20 of The Bachelorette and came in as a runner-up. Less than a year later in January 2024, he's the lead of Season 28 of The Bachelor. Fun fact: both seasons were filmed throughout 2023! With two consecutive reality show appearances under his belt, fans are curious about Joey Graziadei's net worth. Here's what we know.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Joey Graziadei stars in 'The Bachelor' almost immediately after being in 'The Bachelorette.'

According to his ABC "Bachelor Biography," Joey is a professional tennis teacher from Collegeville, Pa. He also held several corporate positions between 2020 and 2021. Soon after, he became a lifestyle and experience ambassador at a Hawaiian vacation lodge called Kukui'ula. Joey professed some deeply rooted appreciation for family values while on The Bachelorette and took values with him on The Bachelor.

Several reports claim that Joey's overall net worth stands at $250,000. Although he might have been living it up on the South Shore of Kaua'i already, it's safe to say that his current reality show appearances have a lot to do with where he stands now. Aside from Bachelor Nation, he has also made appearances on talk shows like Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Mark, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Article continues below advertisement

Joey Graziadei Reality Show Personality Net worth: $250,000 Joey Graziadei is a reality show personality known for his appearances on both The Bachelorette in 2023 and The Bachelor in 2024. He made runner-up on The Bachelorette and was chosen as the lead for Bachelor Season 28. Birth Name: Joseph Michael Graziadei Birth Date: May 24, 1995 Birth Place: Royersford, Pa. Education: West Chester University, majored in communication and media studies (2017)