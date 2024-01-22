Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Joey Graziadei Finds His "Lifelong Doubles Partner" on 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS) Excited to find out the winner of 'The Bachelor' Season 28? Well, buckle up, because we've got the scoop on Joey Graziadei's final pick! By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 22 2024, Published 4:27 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor. As we excitedly tune in to follow the charming heartthrob Joey Graziadei's quest for true love unfold every week on Season 28 of The Bachelor, some of us just can't resist the urge to skip the suspense. We're on a mission to uncover every juicy spoiler and spill the piping-hot tea on how this love story reaches its grand finale.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're as eager as we are to uncover the mystery of Joey's final pick, don't click away because we've got the answer straight from the resident spoiler king, Reality Steve. Don't miss out — check it out below!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Who does Joey Graziadei pick on 'The Bachelor'?

Alright, buckle up for the juiciest scoop! Now, we can't guarantee these spoilers are foolproof, but Reality Steve's track record is pretty spot-on. So, chances are, we're diving into the real deal.

And now, the moment you've all been eagerly awaiting: On Nov. 29, 2023, Reality Steve reported that Joey picks Daisy Kent! She walks away with the final rose and a sparkly engagement ring from Joey. Oh, and did we mention she snags the coveted first 1-on-1 date? It looks like Daisy and Joey hit it off from the get-go!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Joey Graziadei picks Daisy Kent, and they get engaged during the Season 28 finale of 'The Bachelor'!

Fast forward to the last few days of the season, and Joey — accompanied by his final three women — whisks off to the enchanting Tulum, Mexico, for overnight dates. After saying goodbye to Rachel Nance, the leading man introduces his final two ladies — Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson — to his family.

Article continues below advertisement

The details of these final dates are shrouded in secrecy, but one thing's crystal clear: Daisy Kent is the frontrunner all season long, so it's hardly a shocker that Joey ultimately chooses her. And so, despite the dramatic hints from the trailers, it seems Joey's season is sticking to the traditional Bachelor finale script, complete with an emotional proposal. Ugh — we can't wait to see this classic Bachelor ending!

Who is Daisy Kent from Season 28 of 'The Bachelor'?

Ready to dive into the deets about Joey's fiancée? Brace yourselves for the inside scoop on Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old dynamo born on Sept. 8, 1998. This Minnesota native grew up on a Christmas tree farm but has since swapped snow for sunshine in California, specifically San Diego.

Article continues below advertisement

Daisy graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a degree in communications, digital and social media, as per her LinkedIn profile. Currently, she works as an account executive at Jungo, a software development company that offers marketing, co-marketing, compliance, and CRM solutions to experts in the financial industry.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

In April 2021, Daisy founded her own nonprofit, Hear Your Heart. This organization is dedicated to supporting children facing autoimmune disorders or hearing loss. Hear Your Heart's mission involves raising funds for hearing loss research, providing financial assistance to individuals with hearing devices, and striving to create a world where every single individual and family dealing with hearing loss has the necessary resources for growth and opportunities to thrive in all aspects of life.

In August 2023, Daisy published her debut children's book, Daisy Doo: All the Sounds She Knew. The book beautifully captures a "journey through a child's perseverance in the face of hearing loss." In an Instagram video, Daisy explained that she wrote the book to highlight the importance of embracing one's uniqueness.

Article continues below advertisement

Daisy Kent has severe hearing loss and utilizes a cochlear implant.

At the age of 15, Daisy woke up to the realization that she couldn't hear her dad struggling to wake her up. Recounting the moment to CBS 8 in August 2023, she said, "He was shaking me, and I was like, 'This is weird.'" Looking at him, she couldn't hear his words, and upon sitting up, she recognized something was wrong with her left ear.

"It started as a lot of high-pitched ringing and then just progressively got worse," Daisy explained, adding, "I couldn't understand speech very well." The experience left her feeling incredibly isolated and alone during that period.

Article continues below advertisement

At the age of 17, she received a diagnosis of Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner ear. Later, at 21, tests confirmed that Daisy also had Lyme disease, which doctors believed potentially triggered her Meniere's disease. She chronicled her health challenges, including seizures, joint pain, hair loss, and severe dizziness, in a video for NEXA Cares.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite trying hearing aids without success, Daisy opted for a cochlear implant, providing enhanced hearing for those with profound hearing loss, as reported by CBS 8.