Joey Graziadei's Rumored Final Four Were Revealed Ahead of His 'Bachelor' Season (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor. Even though some of the most die hard fans of The Bachelor would rather not have a season spoiled ahead of its premiere, that doesn't stop others from wanting to know all about who any given lead's final four ladies are. And when it comes to Joey Graziadei's final four on The Bachelor, things are no different.

Most Bachelor leads and contestants remain tight-lipped about how a season's ending pans out, including whether or not there's an engagement. However, that doesn't stop spoilers from leaking through the cracks. And, while not all spoilers are always right on the nose, there is something to be said for the amount of correct Bachelor spoilers from over the years. Now, we can add spoilers from Joey's season to that running list.

Who are Joey Graziadei's final four on 'The Bachelor'?

It's the most wonderful time of the year. That is, the time after the winter holidays, when we can all finally focus on the reason for this season — The Bachelor. And that means it's also time to focus on what happens in Season 28 with Joey and his group of ladies who are all hopefully here for the right reasons.

According to Reality Steve, who has correctly spoiled countless seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Joey's final four were revealed to him well ahead of Season 28. In October 2023, Reality Steve revealed on Instagram that Joey's final four are: Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance. If that doesn't mean much to you before the season, you aren't alone.

This is an official Joey appreciation post. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Y7ODBUiYJk — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) December 3, 2023

But that just means viewers now know which four women to keep an extra close eye on as Joey's season progresses. Typically, it's easy to tell which women will be frontrunners in one way or another, as the most notable or the final four often get more attention in their intro packages or throughout the first chunk of Bachelor episodes. And in this case, Daisy, Maria, Kelsey, and Rachel are those women.

Is Joey Graziadei engaged now after 'The Bachelor'?