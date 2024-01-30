Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'The Bachelor' Star Daisy Kent Shares Her Journey with Profound Hearing Loss (SPOILERS) Discover the scene-stealer of 'The Bachelor' Season 28: Daisy Kent! Delve into her captivating story and journey with profound hearing loss. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 29 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 28, Episode 2 of The Bachelor. Season 28 of The Bachelor is heating up, and the one stealing the spotlight is none other than Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Minnesota. Sparks flew the moment she crossed paths with leading man Joey Graziadei, and it's clear he's got his eye on her. How do we know? Well, she snags the first 1-on-1 date of the season!

Article continues below advertisement

After a day of fun at the BeachLife Festival, Joey and Daisy are ready to turn up the romance. They settle down for an intimate dinner, hoping to dig deeper into each other's lives. Despite her nervous jitters, Daisy summons the courage to open up to Joey about her health journey, including her hearing loss and her use of a cochlear implant.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

'The Bachelor' star Daisy Kent has profound hearing loss.

Ahead of her date, Daisy confides in the other women about her hearing loss, revealing that she's only been on one date since receiving her cochlear implant, and that was with someone she already knew. Consequently, she's feeling incredibly nervous about opening up to Joey.

When the moment arrives, Daisy bares her soul to the Bachelor himself, expressing her occasional insecurities about her past and health. She wonders at times who would want to be with someone who has endured trials.

Article continues below advertisement

Daisy reveals that at the age of 11, she began experiencing seizures. Additionally, she recounts how if her siblings fell ill and she contracted the same ailment, her symptoms magnified tenfold. One morning at just 17 years old, Daisy stirred from her sleep to her dad's struggles to wake her, realizing her hearing had significantly deteriorated. From then on, her ability to hear progressively declined, posing communication hurdles and deepening her sense of isolation.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her hearing limitations, the cochlear implant emerged as her beacon of hope. Sharing her concerns with Joey, Daisy expresses the challenge of understanding him if she can't see his face clearly, indicating that their conversations will heavily rely on eye contact. Joey, deeply moved by Daisy's resilience, finds her profoundly inspiring.

Daisy founded her own nonprofit, Hear Your Heart, in 2021.

Before opening up to Joey about her profound hearing loss, Daisy informs him that she's in the midst of shifting from her role as an account executive to dedicating herself entirely to running her nonprofit. For those not acquainted with the details, Daisy founded her own nonprofit, Hear Your Heart, back in April 2021. This organization is committed to offering support to children with autoimmune disorders or hearing loss.

Article continues below advertisement

The core objective of Hear Your Heart revolves around generating funds for hearing loss research, extending financial aid to those in need of hearing devices, and advocating for a world where every individual and family grappling with hearing loss possesses the essential resources for growth, ensuring opportunities to thrive in every facet of life.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2024, Daisy took to social media and disclosed that one of her favorite activities for her nonprofit is reading her children's book, Daisy Doo: All the Sounds She Knew, to kids and engaging in discussions with them to help them feel more at ease with their uniqueness, whether it's related to hearing loss or any other aspect.

At 21 years old, Daisy was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

At the age of 17, Daisy received a diagnosis of Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner ear. Four years later, at age 21, medical tests confirmed she also had Lyme disease, which doctors suspected might have triggered her Meniere's.

Article continues below advertisement

During her dinner date with Joey, Daisy recalls her trip to Germany for treatment, spending 30 days in a hospital. She vividly describes the frightening experience, mentioning the various tubes inserted in her chest, substantial hair loss, and the significant weight loss of at least 15 lbs within just five days.

Article continues below advertisement

However, post-treatment, Daisy has experienced a remarkable improvement in her health! When Joey inquires about her current well-being, she shares that she's been "super healthy" since undergoing the treatment two years ago. Reflecting on her time in Germany, Daisy took to Instagram in September 2021 and wrote that it gave her a "different perspective on illness and a thankfulness that goes beyond my explanation."

'Bachelor' fans recently discovered that Daisy starred in a cringe music video.

Despite her wholesome portrayal on The Bachelor, Daisy recently gained attention on the Bachelor subreddit when Reddit user u/chainofbooks revealed she appeared in a ridiculous music video featuring very NSFW lyrics.

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans took to the comment section, unanimously agreeing that it's one of the most cringe-worthy things they've witnessed. Most remarked on their surprise, considering Daisy's typically darling persona akin to the girl-next-door featured in Hallmark movies.