Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Daisy Kent Sprouts Romance on 'The Bachelor' After Growing Up on a Christmas Tree Farm Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' introduces viewers to Daisy Kent, an account executive who fully grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Minnesota! By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 23 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Get ready to witness Daisy Kent light up the TV screen in Season 28 of The Bachelor! Hailing from Becker, Minn., the 25-year-old account executive is "so ready to find the one," and we're all aboard the Daisy train, hoping the charming leading man, Joey Graziadei, is the lucky guy she's been patiently waiting for.

As we gear up for the upcoming episodes, let's uncover more about Daisy, starting with her unique upbringing. Spoiler alert: She actually grew up on a Christmas tree farm! How cool is that?!

Source: ABC

Daisy Kent from 'The Bachelor' grew up on a Christmas tree farm!

Even though she's traded snow for sunshine in San Diego, Daisy's roots are firmly planted in her Christmas tree farm upbringing in Minnesota. To honor her not-so-typical childhood, the blonde beauty arrives at the Bachelor mansion in style — driving a classic red truck with a twinkling Christmas tree in the back. Ugh — best entrance ever!

Not surprisingly, eagle-eyed fans have already drawn a connection between Daisy and Taylor Swift. For those not in the know, the wildly popular musician also spent her early years on a real Christmas tree farm in Reading, Penn. She even wrote a Christmas song, "Christmas Tree Farm," capturing the nostalgic essence of her childhood experience.

Source: ABC

"Daisy is straight out of a Hallmark movie," one fan gushed on X. "Grew up on a Christmas tree farm???!!" A second Bachelor fan shared, "Daisy is so Taylor Swift coded ... growing up on a Christmas tree farm... she's my front runner rn." Honestly, can we blame them? Daisy's kindness and genuine vibes make her a standout contestant!

"As far as I'm concerned the season is over," a third Bachelor viewer joked. "Daisy's family owns a Christmas tree farm. It's a Hallmark movie in real life. Call Neil Lane."

And for a touch of humor, another fan quipped, "If Daisy doesn't win, I'm sure she'll return home to her Christmas tree farm and reconnect with a long-lost high school love who just quit his job as a big city lawyer."

Daisy Kent has profound hearing loss and a cochlear implant.

Before joining the Bachelor franchise, the Minnesotan opened up about her struggles with Ménière's disease (an inner ear disorder), Lyme disease, and profound hearing loss, for which she has a cochlear implant.

In August 2023, Daisy spoke with CBS 8 and revealed that she was diagnosed with Ménière's disease at the age of 17, and her doctors believe that Lyme disease played a role in the development of this condition.

Despite unsuccessful attempts with hearing aids, Daisy opted for a cochlear implant, which offers improved hearing for individuals with severe hearing loss.