Is There an Age Limit for 'The Bachelor'? ABC Has Some Guidelines With plenty of women vying to compete on 'The Bachelor' every year, it only makes sense that ABC needs to weed them out. Age requirements are one way. By Alex West Feb. 2 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

At some point, we all dream of finding our way onto The Bachelor. After all, not only do you get the chance to find the love of your life, but you're sure to be launched into a bit of fame (and hopefully some brand sponsorships, too). However, there are some requirements for making it on-screen.

The process resembles more of an audition as producers pick apart every little thing about you, trying to make the perfect cast composition to stir up a juicy season. One of the things they'll be looking at is actually your age and, yes, it's possible to be too old.

Source: ABC Katelyn, Allison, Marlena, Chrissa, and Autumn on 'The Bachelor' Season 28

What is 'The Bachelor' age limit?

To make it on The Bachelor, you should first know that you need to be at least 21 to even apply. While you're legally an adult at 18, the show often features some drinking. Plus, some of the topics of conversation might seem a bit questionable coming out of the mouth of a teenage high school senior.

At no point in the application process does ABC technically tell you a limit. It would seem a bit ageist if they did and potentially come with a lawsuit for discrimination. However, there are some trends and whispers in Hollywood about what the network looks for age-wise.

The average Bachelor contestant is 26 years old. As for The Bachelorette, the men over there tend to skew older with an average of 29, according to Insider.

What are the age requirements for 'The Golden Bachelor'?

So, the standard Bachelor franchise typically focuses on young and attractive singles. When ABC realized there was an entire demographic of viewers that may relate better to someone their own age, they jumped on the 2023 show The Golden Bachelor.

It centered around bachelor Gerry Turner, 72 at the time, as he went on a mission to find a new soulmate after his first wife's death. He was met with some lovely ladies around his age, offering an entirely different perspective on falling in love quickly.

For this show, ABC was a bit more direct about their age stipulation, given that they were specifically looking for boomers to step up to the challenge. To be on The Golden Bachelor, contestants will need to be 60–75 years old.

With that age, moving quickly on love seems to make a bit more sense than the show's younger counterpart. The cast seemed to have the same idea since after Theresa Nist won the show, they didn't wait long to get officially married.

Just weeks after the final episode aired, Gerry and Theresa planned their dream wedding. ABC even took the opportunity to air the whole thing live, inviting fans to be a part of the fun.

Gerry and Thersa basically said that they didn't want to wait and waste what time they still had on Earth. Their wedding ceremony was full of emotions, surprising guests, and some boozy hosts who spiced everything up.