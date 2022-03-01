No Kids Allowed! There’s an Age Requirement to Be a Lead on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

Based on data pulled from the Bachelor Nation Wiki, as reported by Insider, the average age of women on The Bachelor is "a little over" 26, while the average age of men on The Bachelorette is 29. Ageism really doesn't affect men as much as it does women, does it?

As for how old a lead has to be, there's no exact requirement. But since leads are almost always selected from past franchise contestants, they're always above the age of 21.