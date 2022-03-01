Meet the Engineers Who Won Over Simon Cowell in the Premiere of 'AGT: Extreme'

The group's audition featured a total of 160 drones that did not disappoint the AGT: Extreme judges. “I mean, that was just sensational,” Simon told the engineers. “I mean, look, there's so many ways to define the word extreme and I think this for me comes under spectacular. That's what we look for certainly on this show.”

“I had a group called One Direction, and you're like No Direction. But that's kind of what I love about you,” he jokes before giving Verge Aero his coveted Golden Buzzer.