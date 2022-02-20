The ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Judges Have Had Their Own Extreme Success

“This new series will showcase the most outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” NBC touts in a press release, differentiating AGT: Extreme from mothershipAmerica’s Got Talent. “Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense, and oftentimes beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title.”

Terry Crews hosts AGT : Extreme, but who’s on the judging panel? Keep reading…