Terry Crews Joked on Social Media About Being Canceled, and Users Have Slammed Him

It's been proven that cancel culture is absolutely nothing to play with. While it’s true that some celebs are able to work their way back into the good graces of old fans and the public, others don’t have that luxury. Actor and host Terry Crews has been "canceled" for quite some time, and it doesn’t look like things will change anytime soon.

So, is Terry Crews canceled for good? Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Many people fell in love with Terry Crews after watching his performance in the 2004 film White Chicks and when he portrayed Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In addition to his hilarious personality, his epic dance moves continued to live rent-free in the heads of many fans. And naturally, his star continued to rise as he scored more roles and hosting gigs. However, after making one wrong move during his time on America’s Got Talent , many fans have turned their backs against him.

Terry Crews was canceled after making comments about Black Lives Matter and Gabrielle Union.

On June 30, 2020, Terry Crews took to social media to share his thoughts about Black Lives Matter. At this time, the world was in the midst of protesting the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

And while it appears that Terry was trying to come from a good place, he completely missed the mark with his tweet. “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed, and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter,” Terry wrote on Twitter.

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.



We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020 Source: Twitter

Social media proceeded to rip Terry to shreds. It goes without saying that the notion of #blacklivesbetter is not a thing. Black Lives Matter is about Black people being looked at as human beings. Historically, law enforcement and some white people constantly see Black people as threats, which has led to countless deaths.

Although plenty of people called out Terry about his tweets, he responded to Bernice King’s tweet about her clarifying the meaning of Black Lives Matter. "You are right, Bernice King," Terry wrote. "I just want to make sure it stays that way. No competition, just creativity. #blacklivesmatter"

However, it appears that Terry did not learn his lesson. He later shared another tweet on July 7, 2020 that discussed Black supremacy. Terry was rightfully dragged by his peers and social media, including Tyler James Williams, who played his son on Everybody Hates Chris. Tyler took a gentle approach as he explained the invalidity of Terry’s statement.

Terry went on to explain that he understood where Tyler was coming from and only wanted to share that “if both Black and Whites [sic] don't continue to work together, bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness.” But, the damage was already done.

Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I have love for you and always will.



No one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people. We’re just vigorously vetting our “allies” because time & time again they have failed us in the past https://t.co/d5BDTTATd9 — Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) June 8, 2020 Source: Twitter

Terry also made the terrible misstep of not taking former America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union’s experience with racism and racial insensitivity into consideration.

In a Jan. 2020 appearance on The Today Show, Terry discredited Gabrielle’s comments about a toxic atmosphere on the set of AGT. "I can't speak for sexism because I'm not a woman, but I can speak on any racism comments," Terry said. "That was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment."

