Fans Continue to Worry About Simon Cowell's Health Following His Bike Accident

Although the shows he's on are often designed to mint new stars, no one is better at stealing the spotlight than Simon Cowell . The famed producer and reality TV star has been working on American TV for two decades, and he's become a beloved figure in part because of his willingness to be so harsh with contestants he doesn't like. Now, many fans of the judge are eagerly anticipating updates on Simon's health .

Simon Cowell is recovering from a broken back.

Simon was absent from part of last year's America's Got Talent season after breaking his back in a motorcycle accident. His injury required emergency surgery, but it seems that Simon is now on the mend. Simon doesn't provide a ton of updates via social media, so it's often up to the people around him to provide details about his recovery.

In January, Alesha Dixon, one of his fellow judges on Britain's Got Talent, offered an update on Simon's recovery following the bike accident. "Simon’s doing really, really well," Alesha said on Steph’s Packed Lunch, a TV show that airs in the U.K. Alesha added that Simon was being very well taken care of by his partner Lauren Silverman and their son, Eric.

"The last time I spoke to Lauren, as you know Simon doesn’t have a mobile phone anymore, so we tend to have to get updates from Lauren, they’ve been in Barbados having a gorgeous time, just slightly jealous that they are out there in that lovely sunshine," Alesha continued. The new season of Britain's Got Talent was delayed indefinitely by COVID-19, so it's unclear exactly when Simon will resume his hosting duties on that show.

"But yes, he’s well, and obviously he was looking forward to coming back and starting the auditions in February, but unfortunately that’s not going to happen so we’ll have to wait a little bit longer until I can see him again," Alesha continued. Since his bike accident, Simon has been recovering and taking time away from his various hosting duties. When his shows resume filming, though, he'll be expected to return as a judge.