Simon Cowell Will Soon Be a Husband, but Does He Have Any Kids?By Chris Barilla
Jan. 12 2022, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
When it comes to singing competitions, there's nobody as synonymous with their existence as Simon Cowell. As a host/judge on shows such as American Idol, Pop Idol, The X Factor UK, The X Factory U.S., Britain's Got Talent, America's Got Talent, and more, Simon has built quite a reputation for himself. Furthermore, his prowess as one of the foremost scouts of new talent on Earth has proven itself time and time again, discovering (or even inventing, in some cases) the likes of One Direction, Fifth Harmony, and Noah Cyrus.
However impressive all of that is, it's pretty common knowledge for the most part in today's day and age. What many fans may not be as aware of is what Simon is like when he's not hurling criticisms and compliments at budding artists on television. With that being said; what's Simon's family life like? Does he have any kids? Keep reading for all of the known details.
Does Simon Cowell have any kids?
Fans of Simon's television work may not be immediately aware that the singing competition juggernaut is also a proud father. Indeed, Simon is the parent of Eric Cowell, his seven-year-old son with Lauren Silverman who was born back in 2014. From all accounts, it appears as though Simon and Eric have quite a close-knit relationship with one another. Eric is ever-present at Simon's public events (when he's allowed to attend, of course), and the duo has even had a few passion projects that they pursue together.
One such passion project is their joint series of children's books where Simon and Eric work together to conjure up mythical and unusual animals by combining the traits of existing animals. Simon has spoken in-depth about the project on Instagram, sharing that "To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical."
Beyond Eric, Simon also parents Adam Silverman, Lauren's 16-year-old son from her previous relationship with Andrew Silverman. The former couple brought Adam into the world in 2006, and Simon has been a part of his life ever since 2013 when things between he and Lauren started getting serious. Much like his blood son, Simon and Adam seem to have a close-knit relationship. Adam has attended plenty of his stepfather's award shows, and enjoys pastimes such as bike riding with the family.
Who is Simon Cowell's Fiancé? They got engaged on Christmas Eve 2021.
Now that we're familiar with who Simon's kids are, let's take a look at what his romantic life is like. The reality television star has been in a steady relationship with Lauren Silverman for the better part of two decades now, and the couple has finally decided to make things official and plan to tie the knot.
Simon reportedly met Lauren in Barbados back in 2004 while she was still married to Andrew. For years, they kept their relationship private, but when it came to light that Simon had gotten Lauren pregnant back in 2013, her marriage to Andrew dissolved shortly after. Even in the wake of that (and her and Simon becoming official), they still opted to keep their relationship relatively low key, with the tv judge only speaking about it on occasion.
While on family vacation in Barbados for the 2021 Christmas holiday, Simon decided to propose to Lauren. The romantic gesture took place in the same spot where they first met. Per People, both Eric and Adam were standing by when Simon popped the question.
"They are both super happy," a source told the publication about the news. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other, so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."
Congrats to Simon and Lauren on their new engagement!