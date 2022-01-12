Simon Cowell Will Soon Be a Husband, but Does He Have Any Kids?

While on family vacation in Barbados for the 2021 Christmas holiday, Simon decided to propose to Lauren. The romantic gesture took place in the same spot where they first met. Per People, both Eric and Adam were standing by when Simon popped the question.

"They are both super happy," a source told the publication about the news. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other, so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

Congrats to Simon and Lauren on their new engagement!