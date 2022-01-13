TBS’s Unhinged Series ‘Go-Big Show’ Features Super-Sized Talent — What's the Grand Prize?

Contestants swallow swords and light themselves on fire each week for a chance to win a whopping $100,000. Listen, we wouldn't be putting our bodies through hell for a measly 10 grand.

Competitors must make it through the qualifying rounds before competing in the season finale of, what Cody Rhodes calls, "the most dangerous show on TV." The judges score each performance on a scale of 0 to 100, the latter be the best of the best.