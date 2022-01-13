People Buy Vowels on 'Wheel of Fortune' All the Time — but How Much Do Vowels Even Cost?

The age-old formula for Wheel of Fortune has a pretty basic skeleton. Players spin an enormous wheel to land on a dollar value or some sort of prize. Then they must guess letters to fill in a Hangman-like puzzle on screen. Whoever guesses the puzzle first wins that round, and the person with the highest cash amount at the end earns the chance to win bigger prizes in the Bonus Round.

But the rules are more complex than one might think, and the importance of vowels comes with a price.