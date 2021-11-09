'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Got His Start in the Entertainment Industry as a DJ

The Chicago native got his start in radio in the '60s while attending Columbia College Chicago. He became a news anchor for the local station WEDC and appeared on the 6 a.m. time slot. After college, he joined the U.S. Army in 1968 during the Vietnam war.

While serving in the Army he deejayed on the Armed Forces Radio. While DJing, he began each broadcast with the iconic line originated by Adrian Cronauer, "Good morning, Vietnam."