Here's How You Can Compete in the Dwyane Wade-Hosted Game Show, 'The Cube'

The newest game show to hit the small screen is The Cube (which is actually not so new — it's based on a British show of the same name and concept), hosted by Dwyane Wade . The Cube, which premiered June 10, features a team of two completing challenges inside a cube that look super easy, but are actually difficult. After completing seven challenges with nine lives, the winners will get $250,000.

People are already fascinated by this show and want to compete for themselves. After all, how hard are these challenges really? For example, one couple was tasked with simply inserting a bunch of balls into a maze before the first ball hit the floor. Easy, right? Wrong.

How to get on 'The Cube' game show.

All you need to do to get on The Cube (US version) is to fill out an application online. It's unclear if people are accepted on a rolling basis, or if there's a certain date you need to sign up by. You do need to sign up as a team of two (no other specifications or requirements have been posted at this time). According to Auditions Free, the casting notice was posted by Bright Road Productions.

Source: All3 Media

"The Cube is looking for teams of two from the same household (spouses, parent/child, siblings, roommates, etc.) with a mix of abilities and personalities that will be put to the test!," the ad says.

We do know that the show was shot about nine months ago, so it's possible that after signing up to be on The Cube, you'll be notified when filming for the next season will begin. "So much work went in [producing The Cube]. We shot it about nine months ago and to be able to see the marketing and the excitement come together has been great. [Hosting] is something that I never knew I could do, but I’m happy that I gave it a shot because those are experiences that I walked away with," Dwyane told Ebony.

Source: TBS

It's also possible that Dwyane meets and selects the contestants, so if you're chosen, you could very well be talking to the famous Dwyane Wade! He told Ebony, "...first, once you get a chance to sit and talk with these people, you get into their life a little bit. You get to ask about their family and why they’re on the show. Now, you’re emotionally connected and tied to them and it was emotionally resonating."

He continued, "I got a chance to learn about each of these contestants and we shared some similar issues that are in our lives that will come out in some of these episodes. It was cool to be able to watch them go in and compete, and watch all of the effort they put into it and what being on the show meant to them. It was just great!"