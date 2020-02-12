Before Marrying Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Was With Siohvaughn Funches

Though Dwyane Wayne 's post-NBA retirement life is filled with adorable moments with wife Gabrielle Union and showcasing his kids on social media , the athlete's romantic history hasn't always been this way. Dwyane and Gabrielle have been getting a lot of positive attention for supporting daughter, Zaya, coming out as trans. The pair has been celebrated for giving Zaya a platform to be herself, and to live her truth in her own time.

Before wedding Gabrielle in 2014, Dwyane had an 8-year marriage to high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches. The pair had son Zaire and daughter Zaya together before splitting in 2010.

Who is Dwyane Wade's ex-wife? Read on for the details on their relationship and their ultimate dramatic divorce battle.