siovaughn1-1581520192098.jpg
Source: Getty

Before Marrying Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Was With Siohvaughn Funches

Though Dwyane Wayne's post-NBA retirement life is filled with adorable moments with wife Gabrielle Union and showcasing his kids on social media, the athlete's romantic history hasn't always been this way. Dwyane and Gabrielle have been getting a lot of positive attention for supporting daughter, Zaya, coming out as trans. The pair has been celebrated for giving Zaya a platform to be herself, and to live her truth in her own time. 

Before wedding Gabrielle in 2014, Dwyane had an 8-year marriage to high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches. The pair had son Zaire and daughter Zaya together before splitting in 2010.  

Who is Dwyane Wade's ex-wife? Read on for the details on their relationship and their ultimate dramatic divorce battle. 