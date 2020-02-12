We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-jessica-simpson-dad-gay-1581517930418.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Rumors Are Swirling, but Is Jessica Simpson’s Dad Actually Gay?

By

When it comes to having daddy issues, celebrities are not immune. Take Jessica Simpson and her up-and-down relationship with her father, 61-year-old Joe Simpson. 

In her memoir Open Book, Jessica shares her resentment that her dad told her he was leaving her mother after 34 years of marriage while she was pregnant and in the hospital, the Daily Mail reports.

We know they haven’t always gotten along. But whether Jessica’s dad is gay is a controversial topic that is currently up for debate. 