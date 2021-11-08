It's Still Possible Ken Jennings Could Be the Permanent Host of 'Jeopardy!'

Following the passing of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, the popular trivia show has had some trouble finding a new long-term host for the show.

For part of the year, the evening program was led by a variety of guest hosts, including Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, and so many other public figures.

While it was fun to see a rotating cast of characters take charge of the show, fans of the show have long been wondering who will be the permanent host.