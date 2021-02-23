Why Did Ken Jennings Leave 'Jeopardy!'? The Executive Producer Has Stepped In

When Alex Trebek announced he had pancreatic cancer in March 2019, longtime fans of Jeopardy! hoped that despite the odds stacked against him, the beloved host would win his fight. Tragically, Alex died on Nov. 8, 2020.

Ken Jennings — the record holder for the longest winning streak on the game show — took over as interim guest host in January 2021 once Alex's final pre-recorded episodes had aired.