Vanna White Is Arguably the Face of 'Wheel of Fortune' and for Good Reason

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanna's net worth is $70 million . That's right — Vanna has made a killing from her time on the show. To be fair, there's been more to her career than just Wheel of Fortune. But as we all know, it's something Vanna has always been a part of.

She is also an actress and a model and a former beauty pageant queen. In fact, when Vanna was first starting out, she posed for some semi-nude photos which eventually found their way to Playboy magazine . While Vanna filed a lawsuit against the publication as well as Hugh Hefner, she eventually dropped both suits.

Most of Vanna's TV and movie roles, like those in Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult and Fresh off the Boat, have involved Vanna playing herself, but they just add to her long resume.