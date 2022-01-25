The Infamous Playboy Mansion Held a Slew of Dark and Seedy Secrets — Does It Still Exist?

With its intimidating metal gate, fuzzy white carpets, screening room, and literal zoo, the Playboy Mansion was once notorious for its opulent parties and exclusive nature. These days, its barely-there veil of sexual liberation, luxury, and air of mystery has been torn down by its victims, with Holly Madison calling the events that took place there as "cult-like."

But, when it comes down to it, the Playboy Mansion is just a giant, wealthy LA residence. The misogynistic, hedonistic evil lived inside the person of Hugh Hefner, not the mansion.