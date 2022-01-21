Why Did 'The Girls Next Door' End — and Where Are the Playboy Bunnies Now?

Kendra dove deeper into the world of reality television, starring in shows such as Kendra on Top, Celebrity Wife Swap, and Dancing With the Stars. Bridget has been busy hosting a popular podcast called Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt since 2019.

Crystal turned her time and attention to design, creating a swimwear collection in 2012. She also teamed up with Rhonda Shear to co-design a collection of loungewear and athleisure. Twins Karissa and Kristina have been the stars of multiple pornographic movies and currently run a salon together in Beverly Hills called GLAM.