After Her Breakup With Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison Had a Few Famous Ex-Boyfriends

Shortly after ending her relationship with Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison dated Criss Angel . In her book, she revealed, “Seduced by this good-looking man who was seemingly frantic in his affections for me, I allowed myself to be lured in."

She added, “In my post-mansion life, Criss seemed to be exactly what I needed. It wasn't long before I reverted back into the Converse-wearing, jeans, ponytail, and black nail polish kind of girl that I used to be in high school. No longer feeling the pressure to look and act like a human Barbie doll was a gigantic weight off my shoulders. In fact, Criss even encouraged me to go without makeup.”

Unfortunately, Holly said that her ex-boyfriend’s jealous tendencies later led to a nasty split between the two.