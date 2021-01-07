Wife of the Late Hugh Hefner, Crystal, Found Love Again — Details on Her Engineer Boyfriend

Hugh's third wife has found love again with spaceship engineer Nathan Levi. The couple went Instagram official in 2020, with Nathan posting a picture alongside Crystal, which he captioned, "Sometimes our lives can change in the blink of an eye ... When they do, it’s really important to stop and take it all in, smell the proverbial roses. If you’re lucky, sometimes life will give you real roses! When it does, nothing can compare."

He continued, "Being with you has been one of the best changes in my life and the roses have never been more real! Thank you for making the start of my 32nd year of life better than I could have dreamed."

Since going public with their relationship, the two have not been shy about posting PDA-filled pics on social media.

"You feel like home⁣," the 34-year-old captioned snaps of the two on vacation together.