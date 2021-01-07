Wife of the Late Hugh Hefner, Crystal, Found Love Again — Details on Her Engineer Boyfriend

Wife of the Late Hugh Hefner, Crystal, Found Love Again — Details on Her Engineer BoyfriendBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
The late Hugh Hefner's wife, Crystal Hefner, posted a touching tribute to her husband in remembrance of the Playboy founder three years after his death. "Three years. It’s hard to believe. Thank you for always being my greatest ally, teaching me the definition of kindness, and making me feel extremely important and adored for ten years. I will be forever grateful," she captioned a picture of the pair.
Crystal and Hugh, who had a 60-year age difference, married in 2012. "Crystal was his constant companion," a Playboy source previously told People magazine. "She was extremely devoted to him."
In the years following the famed Playboy star's death, it seems Crystal has once again found love. Keep reading to find out about Crystal's boyfriend today.
Who is Crystal Hefner dating? The former 'Playboy' model is going strong with an engineer.
Hugh's third wife has found love again with spaceship engineer Nathan Levi. The couple went Instagram official in 2020, with Nathan posting a picture alongside Crystal, which he captioned, "Sometimes our lives can change in the blink of an eye ... When they do, it’s really important to stop and take it all in, smell the proverbial roses. If you’re lucky, sometimes life will give you real roses! When it does, nothing can compare."
He continued, "Being with you has been one of the best changes in my life and the roses have never been more real! Thank you for making the start of my 32nd year of life better than I could have dreamed."
Since going public with their relationship, the two have not been shy about posting PDA-filled pics on social media.
"You feel like home," the 34-year-old captioned snaps of the two on vacation together.
How did Crystal Hefner and boyfriend Nathan Levi meet?
According to Us Weekly, the gorgeous couple met through mutual friends. “Crystal is the happiest she’s been in years,” a source told the outlet. “He’s so caring and wants to make her happy. He’s very kind and gentle with her and super smart. … It’s been hard for her to find someone that measures up to the legend of Hugh Hefner and this guy seems to be it.”
The insider added, “They have been traveling together as he’s wanting to have more of a balance between work and being with Crystal. He feels he’s found someone really special in her.”
From their Instagram photos, it seems the couple both enjoy traveling, something Crystal didn't get to do much of while married to Hugh.
Following his death, Crystal opened up about making it her mission to "[see] the world" (via Daily Mail). Adding, "I didn't do much of that living at the house. Hef and I were just homebodies. He didn't like me traveling. I guess I'm making up for lost time."